Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 3.3% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Amundi purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $153.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

