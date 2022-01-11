ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

ProShares UltraShort Technology stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. ProShares UltraShort Technology has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 6.71% of ProShares UltraShort Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

