Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

