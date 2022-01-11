Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.92. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 1,019 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

About Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)

Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PJSC is engaged in the power generation and production using renewable energy sources. It operates through the following business segments: Generation, Retailing, Research and Development Institutes, Repair, and Contractors. The Generation segment deals with the production and sale of electricity and capacity operations.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.