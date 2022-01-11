Public Mint Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $74,556.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00037576 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,795,070 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

