Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 439.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,452 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBYI opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $131,240. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

