Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.13 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $23,017.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00059679 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00079731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.96 or 0.07537015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,744.07 or 0.99896525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00067619 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,086,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

