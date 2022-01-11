Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
NYSE:PMO opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
