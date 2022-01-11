PVG Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 4,538 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 1.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

