Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Increased by Piper Sandler

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $189.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $134.21 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

