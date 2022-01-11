Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Franklin Electric in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $91.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,355,000 after acquiring an additional 218,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 141,851 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,962,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.