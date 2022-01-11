Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Landec Co. Cut by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Landec in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

LNDC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $296.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.22. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

