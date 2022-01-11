Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXIS Capital in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

AXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 81.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 399,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after buying an additional 179,498 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 17.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 254,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,090 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 255.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 51,847 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 739.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

