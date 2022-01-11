Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report released on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after purchasing an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,163 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

