Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

XHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 446.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

