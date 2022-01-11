Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.28.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STZ. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

Shares of STZ opened at $247.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.46. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

