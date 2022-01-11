QASH Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $334,174.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $22.18 million and $334,174.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00062198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006156 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

