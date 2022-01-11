QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Trading Down 5.5%

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 57 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 7.36.

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

QDM International, Inc provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

