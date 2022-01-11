Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

QRVO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $151.72. 1,556,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,625. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.84 and its 200-day moving average is $172.00. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $142.17 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 800.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

