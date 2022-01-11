QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 568.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,347,416 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,516,000 after buying an additional 205,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $179.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.