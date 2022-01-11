Quartix Technologies’ (QTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Quartix Technologies stock opened at GBX 385.55 ($5.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £186.53 million and a P/E ratio of 65.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 389.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.15. Quartix Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 580 ($7.87).
Quartix Technologies Company Profile
