Quartix Technologies’ (QTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Quartix Technologies stock opened at GBX 385.55 ($5.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £186.53 million and a P/E ratio of 65.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 389.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.15. Quartix Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 580 ($7.87).

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

