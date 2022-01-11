Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.21. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.77.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

