Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.53.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $102.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.23.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,482. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

