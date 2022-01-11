Rational Advisors LLC Takes $512,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Amundi bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Prologis by 7,381.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Prologis by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $153.02 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day moving average of $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

