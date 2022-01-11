Rational Advisors LLC Takes $742,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $260.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.