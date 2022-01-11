Raymond James & Associates Has $3.39 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,794 shares of company stock worth $15,623,923. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.