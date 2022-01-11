Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Steven Madden were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

