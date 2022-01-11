Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,069 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American States Water were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in American States Water by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

About American States Water

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.