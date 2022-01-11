Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,594 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $811.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $221,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,812 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.