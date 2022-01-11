Raymond James & Associates Sells 871 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $110.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $90.18 and a 1 year high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

