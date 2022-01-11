Raymond James Cuts Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $30.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 49.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 2.76. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

