Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,660 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $37,334,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 230.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $158.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

