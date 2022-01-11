Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 264 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 77,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $59.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79.

