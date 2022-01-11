Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

