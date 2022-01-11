Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 114.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PMM opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

