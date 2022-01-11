Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,717 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 27.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

MQT stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.47. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $15.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.