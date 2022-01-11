Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,046 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $3,597,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,720,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 546,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,728,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS stock opened at $363.18 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

