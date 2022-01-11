RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised RealReal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut RealReal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised RealReal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.87.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. RealReal has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $27,316.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,527 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,828 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

