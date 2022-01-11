Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue Feb 22 Dividend of $0.25

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a feb 22 dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 171.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,998,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,389. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.