Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

RRBI opened at $53.18 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $386.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.48.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 141.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 173.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

