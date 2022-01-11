Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,553 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $54,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

