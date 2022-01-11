Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

KAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $16.66 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

