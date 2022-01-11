Research Analysts Offer Predictions for McDonald’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCD. Stephens boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.83.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $264.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.98. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $197.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $720,994,000. Amundi bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

