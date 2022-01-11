Research Analysts Set Expectations for Primerica, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primerica in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

PRI has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $154.86 on Monday. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $130.70 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 120.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

