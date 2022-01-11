Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Resources Connection stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $609.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. Resources Connection has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $20.16.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,036,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 59.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 199,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 419.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 144,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 451.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

