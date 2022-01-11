Reviewing Quotient Technology (QUOT) & Its Peers

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Quotient Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quotient Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 Quotient Technology Competitors 132 578 635 11 2.39

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 77.82%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 51.91%. Given Quotient Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quotient Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million -$65.38 million -10.39 Quotient Technology Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.03

Quotient Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% Quotient Technology Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quotient Technology rivals beat Quotient Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

