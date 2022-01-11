Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 2,617 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 956,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PGT Innovations by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $309,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGTI stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.