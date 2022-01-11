Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 384,922 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 331.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,922 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.65% of A10 Networks worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $367,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,618,304 shares of company stock valued at $40,969,988 in the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATEN opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.