Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $9.91 Million Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 99,079 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $256,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,465 shares of company stock worth $2,999,740. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $121.29 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $155.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

