Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New $4.68 Million Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of GATX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in GATX by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $101.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.99.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

